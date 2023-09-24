Rhino population in Africa rises for first time in 10 years

(MENAFN) The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has declared that the African rhino population is increasing for the initial time in ten years, even though poaching is still high.



Based on statistics published before World Rhino Day on Friday, there were an anticipated 23,290 rhinos on the continent at the end of the last year, a rise of 5.2 percent from the previous year.



Remarkably, the amount of white rhinos, measured for The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species in 2020, has increased by 5.6 percent and now reaches nearly 16,803. This is the initial growth in 11 years.



“With this good news, we can take a sigh of relief for the first time in a decade. However, it is imperative to further consolidate and build upon this positive development and not drop our guard,” declared Dr Michael Knight, Head of the IUCN African Rhino Specialist Group (AfRSG).



As stated in the IUCN website, the revival mostly goes back to safeguard and biological administration plans by the privately held Platinum Rhino scheme, directed at safeguarding and raising the species to avoid extinction.

