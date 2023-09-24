Intra Energy Corporation Limited (ASX:IEC) Exploration Identifies Pegmatites At Yalgarra Project

Intra Energy Corporation Limited (ASX:IEC) is an environmentally responsible, diversified mining and energy group with a core foon battery, base and precimetals exploration to support the global decarbonisation and electrification for the clean energy future.

IEC is currently focused on the development of two highly prospective and underexplored projects in Australia:

- Llama Lithium Project – in the prolific James Bay Region of Québec, Canada, comprising 123 mineral claims for 63km2, with reported outcropping pegmatites.

- Yalgarra Project - located in Western Australia near Kalbarri is a 70% owned joint venture targeting the exploration of magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE mineralisation.

The Company combines many years of experience in developing major projects, along with a highly skilled board and a demonstrated track record of success.













