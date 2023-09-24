Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) Environmental, Social &Amp;Amp; Governance Update

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to advise that it has prepared its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

Altech is committed to the principles of ESG as the most effective means of creating long-term enterprise value and addressing the societal priorities enshrined in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. In February 2023, Altech made a commitment to commence reporting on the ESG disclosures of the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics of the World Economic Forum.

As Altech continues with its purpose of revolutionising energy storage and battery materials in order to support the energy transition from a fossil fuel carbon-based economy to a renewable energy economy, and as its CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid state battery project as well as its Silumina AnodesTM battery materials projects advance, the Company is committed to meeting ESG best practice. The ESG report will continue to evolve and progress as Altech achieves its objectives.

Managing Director and CEO Mr Iggy Tan stated that "As we continue to grow, our purpose will guide us in making decisions that benefit our stakeholders, including our employees, shareholders, customers and the wider community. We will do this by bringing to market batteries and battery materials that meet the growing demand for sustainable electric solutions. Our innovative approach provides an opportunity to transform the industry, generate long-term growth, and create a positive impact on the environment".

To view the Altech ESG Report, please visit:





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.



The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.



















