US administrators: Kiev’s counterattack may fail to accomplish its aims

(MENAFN) As reported by a US newspaper, administrators in Washington have expressed concern that Ukraine's military forces are not going to be capable of demolishing Russia's land bridge to Crimea as measure of their counterattack or accomplish other major objectives.



“Some American officials have said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive appears likely to fall short of its strategic goals,” the newspaper declared on Friday.



Kiev’s armies are grappling to accomplish the purpose of reaching the Sea of Azov in Russia’s Zaporozhye Region, as the minefields placed by Moscow’s forces, as claimed, have confirmed to be “a potent defense,” the paper continued.



As stated by US administrators, launching aggressive tasks would also in short time get even more hard for Ukraine “as the ground becomes soft and muddy” in the area.



The newspaper said that several people in Washington have cautioned that “within a few weeks, the Ukrainian army will need time to rebuild their stockpile of equipment and to rest forces exhausted by the summer fighting,” as well.

