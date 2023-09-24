President: Poland refuses to provide modern arms to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Poland may provide Ukraine with extra, old arms, based on leader Andrzej Duda. This declaration came after Premier Mateusz Morawiecki’s earlier statement that Warsaw had decided its weapons distributions to Kiev.



In a conference with Poland’s TV news agency on Thursday, Duda explained that the nation “cannot transfer [their] new weapons that [they] buy to strengthen Poland’s security or modernize the Polish army.” But he recommended that arms structures presently being decommissioned might ultimately find their path to Ukraine.



Duda also stated that Morawiecki’s comments from the past day had been “interpreted in the worst way possible.” On Wednesday, the latter informed journalists that Poland was “no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons.”



Administration spokesman Piotr Mueller later explained that Poland is going to keep on giving Ukraine arms from beforehand consented-upon bundles.



