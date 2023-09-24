Anil Kapoor Brutally Trolled After He Accidentally Likes A Video On Janhvi Kapoor's Alleged Plastic Surgeries

HOW DID FANS REACT?

Why would he enjoy it, a user questioned. Weirdo." Additionally, it was said that Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others had not yet treated Janhvi and Khushi as their own. "Full family didn't fully accept Janhvi and Khushi even though they like to show things differently, including Arjun," the user stated. It always looked like Janhvi was making a one-way effort, with little to no effort on their end. One of them also referred to Anil Kapoor as a bothersome uncle for favouriting a film featuring his nieces. "He is the prime example of that annoying uncle every family has," the user commented.

It appears that internet users are simply unhappy with Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Thank You for Coming alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, and others. He just unveiled his own poster for Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal. He'll be portraying Balbir Singh, Ranbir's father, in the movie.