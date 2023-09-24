Vikrant Massey Confirms Pregnancy News With Wife Sheetal Thakur With THIS Cute Post; Take A Look

Vikrant shared the delightful news on Instagram with a quirky picture. Sharing a wedding photo with Sheetal on Sunday, he captioned it,“New beginnings”. The post was also accompanied with a text that read,“We are expecting! Baby coming 2024.”

The picture showed a small paper clip inside the big clip.



Several celebs congratulated the couple on this new journey. Kriti Kharbanda wrote,“Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️.” Gauahar Khan commented,“God bless ❤️ super congratulations.” Raashii Khanna wrote,“Badhai ho!!! ♥️♥️.” Mouni Roy commented,“Heartiest congratulations ❤️.” Neha Dhupia wrote,” welcome to the best hood .... Parenthood .” Sobhita Dhulipala said,“Badhaai hoo!! ❤️.”

The couple met on the set of ALT Balaji's online programme Broken But Beautiful and began dating shortly after. They got engaged in a private ceremony in November of 2019. The pair keeps their marriage very discreet.

When questioned about his marriage to Sheetal in an earlier interview with Indian Today, Vikrant said, "My married life has been great." Yes, there are several differences now. I feel really different, but I married my closest friend and couldn't be happier. I also received a new house, which has been a blessing. So life is fantastic, and God has been really gracious," Vikrant remarked.

In the meantime, Vikrant is anticipating the release of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, which is due to enter theatres on October 27. The story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi is based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel.

He is also working on a love story with Raashii Khanna, which will be directed by Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury. Vikrant has Aditya Nimbalkar's Sector 36, Taapsee Pannu's Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Devang Bhavsar's Blackout alongside Mouni Roy in addition to these two projects.