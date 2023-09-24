Priyanka Chopra Terms Women's Reservation Bill As 'Historic Milestone' While Missing Parineeti's Wedding







On Sunday, Priyanka wrote about the Women's Reservation Bill's presentation in Parliament and praised the government's initiative to advance women's rights. "Here's to an India that truly supports and empowers its women!" the actor concluded. With her daughter Malti Marie and her husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra is presently in the US. The actor was scheduled to fly into India to attend her cousin Parineeti Chopra's lavish wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. On September 24, Parineeti will wed lawmaker Raghav Chadha in a traditional Punjabi ceremony in front of the couple's close relatives and friends.



