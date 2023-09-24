Where Is Alia Bhatt? Netizens Ask As Actress Misses Ganpati Visarjan Puja Performed By Ranbir Kapoor And Neetu

The video begins with Ranbir Kapoor dressed in a red T-shirt and joggers and Neetu Kapoor dressed in a gorgeous green suit as the mother-son combo do the puja before to the visarjan. The film concludes with the celebrities immersing the Ganpati idol in a makeshift pond filled with flower petals.



View the video here:

Soon after Viral Bhayani uploaded the video on Instagram, followers began to speculate and express their concern about Alia Bhatt's absence from the Ganpati Visarjan ritual. One user wrote, "Where is Alia urf taliya." Another user wrote, "Alia kha gyi." Yet another user commented, "The kapoors used to have the most vibrant Ganpati utsav...good to see that fourth gen is atleast carrying the tradition forward."

Alia Bhatt came to Mumbai on Saturday after attending the Gucci Ancora presentation at Milan Fashion Week, for those who have been snubbing the entertainment pages all along. She dressed up for the occasion with a neon green sparkly blouse and boot-cut jeans. She finished off her appearance with a delicate Gucci purse and sunglasses.



Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol will also play important parts in the film, which will be released on December 1 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

