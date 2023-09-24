Kerala's Second Vande Bharat Express: Check Timings, Train Route, Ticket Price, Railway Stations And More

The inauguration ceremony at Kasaragod railway station kicked off at 11 am and was graced by prominent dignitaries, including Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, State Sports and Railways Minister V. Abdur Rahiman, Rajmohan Unnithan MP, NA Nellikunn MLA, and other esteemed guests. Meanwhile, the Railway board has confirmed that there will be a stoppage at Tirur station too. The first Vande Bharat Express does not halt at Tirur station.



The train number of Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express is 20631 and the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Express will hold the train no 20632. The trial run was successfully completed on Friday (Sep 21).

Timings of Kasaragod -Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express:

Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram (Train No- 20631)

Kasaragod: 7:00 am

Kannur : 7:55 am /7:57 am

Kozhikode: 8:57am/8:59 am

Tirur : 9:22 am/9:24 am

Shornur: 9:58 am/10:00 am

Thrissur: 10:38am /10:40 am

Ernakulam: 11:45 am/11:48 am

Alappuzha :13:40 pm/1:42 pm

Thiruvananthapuram : 15:05 pm

Thiruvananthapuram - Kasaragod (Train No- 20632)

Thiruvananthapuram: 16:05 pm

Kollam: 16:53 pm/ 16:55 pm

Alappuzha: 17:55 pm/ 17:57 pm

Ernakulam: 18:35 pm/18:38 pm

Thrissur: 19:40 pm/19:42 pm

Shornur : 20:15 pm/20:18pm

Tirur: 20:52 pm/20:54 pm

Kozhikode: 21:23 pm /21:25 pm

Kannur : 22:24 pm/22:26 pm

Kasaragod:23:58 pm

Fare of Kasaragod -Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express:

Chair Car Fare: The fare for a journey in the AC Chair Car class is ₹1,555. This fare includes an optional catering charge of ₹364, which passengers can choose to include when booking their tickets.

Executive Chair Car Fare: For those seeking a higher level of comfort and amenities, the fare for an Executive Chair Car ticket is ₹2,835. Similar to the Chair Car class, this fare also includes an optional catering charge of ₹419, which passengers can opt for when booking their tickets.

The new Vande Bharat Express will have a greater seat reclining angle, better seat padding, easier access to mobile charging stations, longer footrests in executive chair cars, deeper washbasins to prevent water splashing, and better lighting in the restrooms. It will also have wheelchair mounting points for specially-abled passengers in the driving trailer coaches, a change from resistive touch to capacitive touch for the reading lamp's touch to make it easier to use, better roller blind fabric and an anti-climbing device for increased safety.