BREAKING: PM Modi Flags Off 9 Vande Bharat Trains Via Video Conferencing - WATCH

These nine newly introduced Vande Bharat trains are set to enhance travel across eleven states in India. These states include Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Gujarat.

What sets these Vande Bharat trains apart is their impressive speed, making them the fastest options along their respective routes. Passengers can look forward to substantial time savings on their journeys. For instance, when compared to the current fastest train on the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Puri route, the Vande Bharat Express is expected to reduce travel time by approximately 3 hours.

Similarly, the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express will be more than 3 hours faster than its counterpart.

In the case of the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, passengers can anticipate a time-saving of over 2.5 hours, while the Tirunelveli-Madurai-Chennai Vande Bharat Express is set to reduce travel time by more than 2 hours.

For routes like Ranchi-Howrah, Patna-Howrah, and Jamnagar-Ahmedabad, the Vande Bharat Express is poised to cut travel times by approximately 1 hour. Even on the Udaipur-Jaipur route, passengers can expect to reach their destination about half an hour sooner than before.

These improvements in travel time and connectivity are poised to make journeys across these states faster, more efficient, and more convenient for passengers.