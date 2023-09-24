US State Department free-lancer gets condemned with espionage

(MENAFN) The United States Justice Department has accused a previous administration free-lancer with spying on for an unidentified foreign district, stating that he robbed “top secret” content and gave it to intelligence workers abroad.



The DOJ declared the case on Thursday, condemning 50-year-old Abraham Teklu Lemma, an accepted United States resident born in Ethiopia, with two spying charges over his supposed part in a “conspiracy to deliver national defense information to aid a foreign government.”



Representatives state that “Lemma copied classified information from intelligence reports and deleted the classification markings from them. Lemma then removed the information, which was classified as SECRET and TOP SECRET, from secure facilities at the Department of State.”



They also noted that he utilized “an encrypted application” to send the data to a worker of a foreign administration.



Lemma was employed as a private free-lancer for more than one United States federal organization, court filings stated, also worked as an IT manager for the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence as well as Research when the supposed crimes happened.



