Biden: Ukraine expects first US tank transfer next week

(MENAFN) United States Leader Joe Biden declared that the first American Abrams M1 tanks would get to Ukraine in a matter of days as he encountered his Ukrainian equal, Vladimir Zelensky, at the White House.



“Next week, the first US Abrams tanks will be delivered in Ukraine,” Biden pledged after the debates on Thursday.



The United States president stated he had also “approved the next tranche of security assistance” for Kiev.



The Pentagon later assessed the package at USD325 million, stating it involves air fortifications, ammo for HIMARS many rocket launchers, anti-tank arms, as well as weaponry rounds.



The long-range ATACMS projectiles, which Kiev had been demanding from Washington for a period of months, weren’t available from the recent round of army help.



United States Leader Joe Biden declared that the first American Abrams M1 tanks would get to Ukraine in days as he encountered his Ukrainian equal, Vladimir Zelensky, at the White House.



MENAFN24092023000045015687ID1107128699