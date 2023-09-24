White House releases Ukraine help plea

(MENAFN) The White House has advised American legislators to consent Leader Joe Biden’s demand for an extra USD24 billion for Ukraine by the end of the September and that is to secure an uninterrupted stream of help to the nation.



The United States administration has taken resources for the present fiscal year, which perishes on September 30, United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan informed the press on Thursday. He stated extra incomes were presently needed from Congress by October 1 to evade interruption to the source of help to Ukraine.



Sustained aid to Kiev in its conflict with Russia is encountering a developing pushback from Republican legislators, especially in the House of Representatives, where the group has a majority.



Criticizers debate that Washington has more significant urgencies and should have sturdier safeguards towards the misuse of the help it provides to Kiev.



