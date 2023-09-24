Iranian MP consents decade long verdicts for ‘revealing’ outfits

(MENAFN) Iran is ready to apply a new rule that threatens severer penalties for females who reject wearing the compulsory Islamic headscarf, together with jail verdicts that can be up to ten years for those included in per-arranged demonstrations towards the law.



The state parliament – the Islamic Consultative Assembly – approved the law on Wednesday, agreeing to apply the new rule on a trial foundation for three years before it gets outdated. Iran’s Guardian Council, a lapse body made up of religious as well as legal specialists, still have to consent the procedure before it is activated.



The rule provides dozens of alterations to Tehran’s religious dress manner, which has been applied for both males as well as females since the nation`s 1979 rebellion, with more than 70 pieces important laws as well as punishments for law-violators.



On top of that the needed headscarf, or hijab, females are going to be barred from dressing in “revealing or tight clothing, or clothing that shows parts of the body lower than the neck or above the ankles or above the forearms,” based on regional media statements.



