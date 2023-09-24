Moscow, London hold secret discussions all through Ukraine war

(MENAFN) UK administration representatives have conducted clandestine political discussions with Kremlin spokespersons on international security arrangements all through the war in Ukraine, as declared on Friday by a British newspaper.



The discussion happened in towns including Vienna as well as New York throughout the last 18 months, tackling problems like grain lacks and nuclear safety, based on the statement. Nevertheless, coming up with a political answer to the war in Ukraine was not talked about, the newspaper stated, quoting an unnamed British representative.



“We have been keeping in contact and we feel it’s crucial to maintain an open dialogue during the war in Ukraine,” The newspaper stated, citing the anonymous top UK envoy. “We are in no way divvying up parts of the country or making peace agreements on anyone’s behalf, but it’s vitally important to keep that line of contact open.”



Grain rates have increased since Moscow retreated from the last year’s Black Sea Grain Initiative in July, an agreement permitting Ukraine to export grain from its ports to nations in Asia, the Middle East as well as Africa in trade for revoking Western bans that disallowed Russian agricultural exports.

