Harvest Moon To Light Up Jordan Sky Next Friday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 24 (Petra) -- As the sun begins to dip below the horizon, the harvest moon will make its grand appearance from the northeast next Friday, painting the sky with its warm and vibrant glow until it finally bids farewell in the early morning hours.
According to Imad Mujahed, an astronomer and member of the Royal Astronomical Society of Britain, the harvest moon phenomenon happens when the moon is full and close to the autumnal equinox, which occurs on September 21 each year. During this time, the moon appears higher in the sky towards the north and is brighter than in other months. It also rises earlier compared to the moonrise time in other months.
On average, the moonrise occurs 50 minutes later than the previous night. However, during the harvest moon, it rises 30 to 35 minutes later than the previous night in equatorial regions and also appears a few minutes before sunset, added Mujahed.
Over the past few decades, European farmers have utilized the unique brightness of the moon during this astronomical occurrence to work at night. They continue to plow the land, scatter seeds, and prepare for the season while waiting for the rain to come. Because of this custom, the moon on this particular night is known as the harvest moon by astronomers.
MENAFN24092023000117011021ID1107128673
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.