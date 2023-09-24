Jordan To Take Part In 12Th Islamic World Culture Ministers Conference In Doha

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Doha, Sep. 24 (Petra) -- Jordan will take part in the 12th Conference of Ministers of Culture in the Islamic world, which is set to kick off in Doha on Monday.
The 2-day event, held under the theme "Towards the Renewal of Cultural Work in the Islamic World", is organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), and will address critical cultural development issues in the Islamic world.
Jordan's participation, led by Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar, underscores its commitment to advancing cultural collaboration within the Islamic world.
The conference's agenda encompasses a wide range of topics on cultural development within the Islamic world, including the strategies to enhance ISESCO's cultural capital program in Islamic capitals, and the exploration of significant projects such as the valorization of living human treasures and traditional knowledge in the Islamic world, cultural policy guidelines and sustainable development indicators in a changing world, and strategy to combat illicit trafficking in cultural property.
High-level participation is anticipated at the conference, with culture ministers from various member states of ISESCO in attendance. Additionally, representatives from regional and international organizations operating in the cultural and heritage sectors will join the discussions, seeking ways to foster and strengthen cooperation among Islamic countries.
