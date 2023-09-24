EU emphasizes continued economic ties with China amid trade imbalance

(MENAFN) Speaking at the annual Bund Summit in Shanghai, Valdis Dombrovskis, the executive vice president of the European Commission, emphasized that the European Union (EU) does not intend to sever its economic ties with China, despite the challenges it faces in its relationship with one of its most significant trading partners. Dombrovskis clarified that while the EU values its economic ties with China, it is imperative for the bloc to take measures to safeguard its interests.



Dombrovskis, who also serves as the trade commissioner for Brussels, acknowledged that the current state of relations between the EU and China is characterized by a significant imbalance. This imbalance was underscored by the fact that in the last year, Europe registered a substantial trade deficit amounting to nearly €400 billion (equivalent to USD427 billion) concerning its trade with China. This trade imbalance is particularly striking when considering that the total value of import and export transactions between the EU and China reached an all-time high, surpassing €865 billion (923.11 billion).



“De-risking is not decoupling. And the EU has no intention of decoupling from China,” the spokesperson clarified, also saying that the bloc “also needs to protect itself in situations when its openness is abused.”

