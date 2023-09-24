Oman: Foreign Minister Meets Algerian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Oman's Foreign Minister,
Sayyid Badr Albusaidi , received
Ahmed Attaf , Foreign Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, at the headquarters of the
Permanent Delegation of the Sultanate of Oman to the United Nations in New York , on the sidelines of the
United Nations General Assembly .
The Ministers reviewed bilateral relations and discussed various aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance such cooperation. They also exchanged viewpoints on current regional and international issues of common interest.
The two Ministers agreed to hold the next session of the Omani-Algerian Joint Committee within the next few months in Algeria.
The meeting was attended by
Ambassador Dr Mohammed bin Awad Alhassan , the Sultanate of Oman's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, as well as
a number of Algerian and Omani officials.
