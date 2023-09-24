Oman: Foreign Minister Meets Algerian Foreign Minister

Oman's Foreign Minister,

Sayyid Badr Albusaidi , received

Ahmed Attaf , Foreign Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, at the headquarters of the

Permanent Delegation of the Sultanate of Oman to the United Nations in New York , on the sidelines of the

United Nations General Assembly .

The Ministers reviewed bilateral relations and discussed various aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance such cooperation. They also exchanged viewpoints on current regional and international issues of common interest.

The two Ministers agreed to hold the next session of the Omani-Algerian Joint Committee within the next few months in Algeria.

The meeting was attended by

Ambassador Dr Mohammed bin Awad Alhassan , the Sultanate of Oman's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, as well as

a number of Algerian and Omani officials.