SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD.: A Pioneer In IT Fresher's Placement With A Legacy Of 12+ Years

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra Sep 24, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD.: Revolutionizing IT Fresher's Placement in the Industry for Over 12 Years

SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD. Has emerged as a trailblazer in the IT sector, boasting a rich legacy spanning over 12 years, characterized by an impressive 25,000 placements for IT fresher candidates. With an outstanding track record of training and placing more than 35,000 candidates, SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD. Has firmly established itself as a preeminent player in the dynamic realm of IT training and placement.

At the helm of this remarkable journey stands Mr. Rohit Sharma , a visionary founder and director of SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD ., supported by his dedicated team members, Mr. Maneesh Jha and Mr. Bhupinder Balu. Their collective vision is rooted in enhancing the employability of the nation's workforce by ensuring a high placement ratio, effectively bridging the gap between fresh talent and the ever-expanding demand for IT jobs.

In the forthcoming years, SQUAD INFOTECH PVT. LTD. envisions even more accessible placements for IT fresher candidates, driven by the vast scope within the IT industry. Mr. Rohit Sharma, with his profound expertise in IT training, consistently demonstrates his prowess in orchestrating seamless IT fresher placements, positioning him as an industry luminary.

One of SQUAD's standout features is its commitment to offering fresher placements at zero cost. This altruistic endeavor not only empowers recent graduates but also bolsters the growth of the IT sector by satisfying the staffing needs of more than 5,000 delighted clients.

SQUAD adopts a distinctive approach to expediting placements through in-house campuses and job fairs, harmonizing both quality and quantity to align with the IT industry's demands. This strategy has proven immensely effective in meeting market requirements, enabling SQUAD to consistently establish new benchmarks in IT fresher placements.

As (SQUAD) continues its unwavering pursuit of excellence, it is poised to establish indomitable records in IT fresher placements in the years ahead. With a steadfast commitment to nurturing fresh talent and catalyzing the growth of the IT industry, SQUAD remains a driving force in the domain of IT training and placements.

SQUAD Online , the online training and placement division, has played a pivotal role, especially during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first to launch online training initiatives and conducted multiple sessions for prominent institutions like the University of Mumbai, Tilak, and several others in the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai regions.

In addition to IT training, SQUAD operates multiple divisions dedicated to specialized training in areas such as Spoken English, Digital Marketing, Java, Finance, and more.

About SQUAD Infotech.: they are a leading IT training and placement organization with a track record of over 12 years in the industry. With a mission to enhance the employability of the nation's workforce, SQUAD has successfully trained and placed over 35,000 candidates, offering fresher placements at zero cost and addressing the staffing needs of 5000+ clients. Through innovative approaches, SQUAD continues to set new benchmarks in IT fresher placements.