Flash News: OKX Wallet Integrated With Davos Protocol

OKX Wallet is Now Integrated with Davos Protocol

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Davos , an innovative collateralized debt position (CDP) protocol designed to facilitate the seamless minting of DUSD, an inflation-proof stablecoin, by leveraging Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs). The protocol aims to address the challenges faced by traditional CDPs in DeFi by incorporating an unbiased monetary policy and fair borrowing rates, thereby enhancing user protection and promoting broader DeFi adoption.

To access Davos, users simply need to:

1. Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)

2. Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one

3. Connect their OKX Wallet to Davos via web extension

Users can also access Davos via OKX Wallet's Discover Portal . The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet on web, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.

OKX Wallet is a powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.



For more information, please visit the Support Cente .