Israeli Forces Kill Two Men Eastern Tulkarm, Others Arrested In Ramallah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Health announced Sunday that Israeli occupation forces shot dead two Palestinian men after they stormed the Nour Shams camp, east of Tulkarm governorate, while eight Palestinian students were arrested in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank.
The two young men, Asaad Jab'awi, 21, and Abdurrahman Abu Daghash, 32, were shot on the head during the occupation's aggression against Tulkarm, the Ministry of Health said in a press statement.
The occupation forces stormed Nour Shams camp from all directions, accompanied by several military vehicles and bulldozers, raided dozens of homes, searched them thoroughly, and deployed snipers on their roofs.
The bulldozers destroyed infrastructure, water and sewage lines, in addition to commercial shops and vehicles belonging to Palestinian citizens, the official Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported.
This comes at a time when the occupation army stormed the campus of Birzeit University, north of Ramallah, arrested eight students and caused damage to the university's property.
What happened was a major and clear violation of all international norms that criminalize violating universities and educational institutions, Birzeit University confirmed in a press statement.
It explained that it would work, through lawyer and legal institutions, to check on the students detained by the Israeli occupation forces. (end)
