Ron DeSantis says US has no benefit from Ukraine entering NATO

(MENAFN) According to Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, the US would not benefit from Ukraine entering NATO and would instead face yet another burden.



On Saturday's episode of The Glenn Beck Program podcast, he was questioned about whether he thought Ukraine should promise to never join the US-led military alliance in order to achieve peace.



“I don’t think NATO membership is in our interest,” responded DeSantis, who is a prominent opponent of past leader Donald Trump in the GOP primary.



“All that would do is add more obligations to us, so … if you’re adding more obligations, then what are the benefits that we’re getting in return? In that case, I don’t know what the benefits necessarily would be,” he continued.



After four of its regions overwhelmingly chose to join Russia in referendums, Ukraine submitted an application to join NATO in September 2022. The members of the bloc have stated that Kiev will eventually join NATO, but they have not given a timetable.

