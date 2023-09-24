Coffee prices in Russia cost over two times than in 2016

(MENAFN) According to a Russian news outlet report this week, a cup of coffee now costs over two times as much as it did in 2016, quoting a survey from one of the nation’s biggest economic statistics organizations, OFD Platform.
The average price of a 150-200ml cup of the beverage in August-September was 166 rubles (USD1.70), according to the statistics. This represents an 11 percent rise over the last year and a staggering 118 percent surge over prices in 2016.
The study's authors observe that while price increase was moderate before to 2020, costs began to surge rapidly in the Covid-19 epidemic.
“A serious price change began in 2020, a shock year for the catering industry when the coronavirus pandemic broke out. It led to an increase in the cost of a cup of coffee by 15% with a dramatic decrease in customer traffic,” OFD Platform chief executive Alexey Barov stated.
