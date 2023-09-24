Russia's LNG exports to China soar by 60 percent in 8 months

(MENAFN) According to recent Chinese customs data released this week, the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia to China has witnessed remarkable growth, surging by 60 percent in annual terms during the first eight months of the year.



Between January and August, Russia managed to deliver an impressive 5.45 million tons of LNG to China, establishing itself as the third-largest LNG supplier to China, following Qatar and Australia.



In monetary terms, the value of Russian LNG imports recorded a substantial increase of 10.7 percent, surpassing USD3.53 billion for the specified period, as revealed by the customs data.



Furthermore, the data indicates a significant spike in shipments to China during August, with a staggering 72.4 percent increase compared to July. Additionally, the value of these August shipments surged by 80.8 percent, reaching a total of USD558.37 million.



During the initial 8 months of the year, China continued to receive the majority of its LNG supplies from Australia, with shipments totaling 15.65 million tons valued at USD9.44 billion. Qatar held the second position in the rankings, delivering 10.76 million tons valued at USD6.81 billion.

