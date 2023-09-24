Erdogan declares UN layout colors look like ‘LGBTQ colors’

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was disappointed with the vibrant color palette chosen in the layout of the UN General Assembly's meeting venue, saying it seemed too close to the LGBTQ rainbow pride flag.



“One of the issues that bothers me the most... is that when entering the United Nations General Assembly, you see the LGBT colors on steps and other places,” Erdogan informed reporters at the Turkish House in New York on Friday, as cited by a Turkish newspaper.



“How many LGBT [people] are there in the world right now? However much right they have on these steps, those against LGBT have as much right as well,” the Turkish president declared. He continued that he wants to talk to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres around the presence of the colors, stressing that “this is a humanitarian issue and we need to know that there are people who are disturbed by this.”

MENAFN24092023000045015839ID1107128583