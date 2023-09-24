Mediterranean region faces climate disasters, health risks

(MENAFN) As climate-related disasters continue to afflict regions worldwide, the Mediterranean area has experienced an especially severe onslaught this year. Countries including Spain, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Bulgaria, and most recently, Libya, have grappled with the devastating consequences of heatwaves, droughts, wildfires, and floods.



Greece, in particular, has been beset by a series of extreme weather events, notably massive wildfires that swept through the central Attika region and the northeastern Evros region. These wildfires marked the largest in Europe over the past two decades, consuming more than 80,000 hectares, equivalent to nearly 200,000 acres, of precious forestland.



Experts, both local and international, as well as health organizations, have raised alarms regarding the multiple direct and indirect threats to public health posed by these infernos. The range of dangers is extensive and formidable, encompassing injuries stemming from direct exposure to flames or radiant heat, heat-related illnesses like dehydration and heat stroke, and chronic respiratory conditions exacerbated by the inhalation of smoke.

MENAFN24092023000045015682ID1107128504