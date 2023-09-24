Himachal Pradesh: 2.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mandi. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A 2.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi District on Sunday, India Meteorological Department informed.
According to ANI, tremors of the earthquake were felt at around 4:52 am and it struck at a depth of 4km.An earthquake of 2.1 magnitude had struck Himchal's Chamba district on Tuesday evening as well. The tremors were felt at 9:15 pm and it struck at a depth of 5km.
