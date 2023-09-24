Rising olive oil prices in Greece impact culture, cuisine

(MENAFN) Olive oil, a fundamental component of Greek culture and cuisine, is shifting towards becoming a luxury commodity due to surging prices, according to the president of a prominent Greek olive producers' association. Myron Chiletzakis, the vice president of the Heraklion Agricultural Cooperative (EASH), revealed that the wholesale price of olive oil in Crete, a major olive oil-producing region, presently stands at approximately €8.40 (USD9) each liter. This translates to retail prices ranging from €12 (USD12.81) to €15 (USD16.01) during the winter months. Chiletzakis asserted in interviews with major broadcasters that the export of 80 percent of the country's olive oil production has played a significant role in the domestic price surge.



He proposed that, like Turkey, Greece should have imposed a ban on olive oil exports to mitigate this situation. Olive oil has now transformed into a luxury item, with the average shelf price reaching €13 (USD13.87), marking a 35 percent increase in August alone. In contrast, on August 1, the Turkish Trade Ministry announced a three-month ban on the export of bulk and barrel olive oil due to the shortage of olive oil production in Mediterranean countries, aiming to prevent adverse effects on domestic prices.

MENAFN24092023000045015682ID1107128419