Ukrainian Premier, US Special Spokesperson talk over inclusion of US business in Ukraine’s recovery

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Premier Denys Shmyhal conducted the initial remote discussion with US Special Spokesperson for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker.



Ukraine was keen on including U.S. business in the nation’s renovation, the premier stressed.



Shmyhal also told Pritzker around the idea for Ukraine’s retrieval and highlighted the requirements for each of the priorities of rapid restoration: energy, demining, renovation of housing, critical infrastructure as well as economy.



"I thanked USAID for joint business support programs that contribute to the creation of new jobs. We are working with the World Bank to address the needs for post-war reconstruction. I emphasized that the aggressor has to pay for the damage caused. The key tool for this is the confiscation of frozen Russian assets for the recovery of Ukraine," the Prime Minister wrote in a post on Telegram.



Based on his statement, the improvement of logistics is between the important factors of financial expansion. Shmyhal as well as Pritzker talked about the growth of solidarity lanes as well as conflict danger insurance.

MENAFN24092023000045015839ID1107128418