Andriy Kostin decides to work with next president of American Bar Association

(MENAFN) Andriy Kostin, the prosecutor general of Ukraine, decided to work with the incoming president of the American Bar Association to expand the country's legal aid system.



“While on an official visit to the USA, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin held a meeting with Bill Bay, president-elect of the American Bar Association (ABA), in Washington, D.C.,” the Prosecutor General's Office wrote on Telegram.



"Cooperation with the ABA will facilitate strengthening the Ukrainian legal aid system and ensuring effective work with victims and witnesses of war crimes. We hope to continue our communication and further cooperation," declared the Prosecutor General.



In particular, Kostin congratulated the ABA for its program on the rule of law, which he said had helped to ensure the upholding of human rights and the growth of Ukraine's legal system.



Additionally, the parties talked about combined efforts to ensure responsibility, the key obstacles of war, and programs designed to aid and compensate Russian Federation crime victims.

