Ukrainian consultant declares any negotiation with Russia to have disastrous outcomes

(MENAFN) Ukraine has been constantly clarifying to allies that any type of settlement with Russia is objectionable because any such negotiation with the invader is going to have disastrous outcomes for global law.



As stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, the consultant to the head of the Leader’s Office, a news agency declared.



“Ukraine definitely has no illusions about a ‘war of attrition.’ Of course, we can hope for a ‘white swan,’ but we base our calculations solely on sober assessments and worst-case scenarios. That is why we consistently explain to our partners the impossibility of any form of ‘compromise’ with Russia,” the advisor declared in a post on X.



He emphasized that any "peace with Putin" without Russia’s clear defeat and a significant modification in the security structure is only going to mean a pause ahead of a new stage of conflict, which in such a case, Podolyak thinks, will reveal under worse situations, and any agreement with the attacker is going to have shattering effects for worldwide law.



“Are the Ukrainian people happy about the prospect of a long war of attrition? Absolutely not. We are following this path only because there is no other way today. That is why our task is to hold out one day longer than the enemy. And we will do it. Because, unlike Russia, we have no choice,” Podolyak ended his post.

