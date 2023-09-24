Lower house of Canadian Parliament adopts resolution denouncing sending of Ukrainian children to Russia

(MENAFN) A resolution denouncing the sending of Ukrainian children to Russia was collectively adopted by the lower house of the Canadian Parliament.



A member of the Bloc Québécois, Stephane Bergeron, presented the motion to the house for a vote, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.



The resolution says that "The House of Commons condemns, with equal firmness, the Russian authorities for the war crimes and genocide constituted by the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular through an abusive selection process known as 'filtration' and 're-education camps'."



The resolution asks for a direct halt for this action as well, and "for Ukrainian children to be returned safely to Ukraine by the Russian Federation."



As stated by Bergeron, more than 19,000 Ukrainian children were put through Russian exile. "The main genocidal intention of these vile acts is obvious: to Russify these children and destroy all their cultural characteristics. I am not even talking about the indescribable pain of the separation of these children from their families," the MP declared.

