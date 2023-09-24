Top 25 Podcasts In The UK Announced

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Top 25 Podcasts in the UK Q2 2023 from Edison Podcast Metrics
Edison Research, the leading podcast research organization in the world, is proud to announce the first comprehensive UK Top 25 Podcasts chart
SOMERVILLE, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 24, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Edison Research, the leading podcast research organization in the world, is proud to announce the first comprehensive UK Top 25 Podcasts chart. This list ranks the 25 biggest podcasts based on total weekly audience reach as measured by Edison Podcast Metrics UK, the only podcast measurement service that measures the relative audience size and demographics of all podcasts and podcast networks in the UK.
The data marks the debut of Edison Podcast Metrics into the UK market from US-based Edison Research. The Q2 2023 ranker is derived from data collected continuously during the second quarter of 2023, interviewing 2,273 weekly podcast consumers ages 15 and older in the U.K. Participants indicate which podcasts they listened to in the past week along with a variety of demographic, psychographic, and purchase-behavior information.
The top three podcasts in the UK based on total weekly audience reach among weekly podcast listeners age 15+ are The Joe Rogan Experience, The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett, and Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster. The complete list of 25 is below.
Those who wish to compare the top podcasts in the UK with the US can find the latest US. data on Edison Research's site .
Edison Podcast Metrics is unique in that it is not dependent on podcast download data and does not require podcast networks to opt into its service. At least 2,000 weekly podcast listeners in the UK are surveyed each quarter for the service, and listening behaviour is collected regardless of listening platform. The same methodology is being employed in the UK as is used in the U.S.
“It's here! We are excited to officially launch Edison Podcast Metrics and be the first to present an all-inclusive and comprehensive ranker in the UK. We have worked incredibly hard to get to this point and look forward to watching the continued growth of the shows and networks defining the space,” said Edison Research Senior Vice President Melissa Kiesche.
Data from Edison Podcast Metrics UK will provide show-level information on the top podcasts in the UK as well as network reach statistics. Subscribers will have the ability to analyze demographics of podcast listeners, including their purchasing and consumption patterns across a wide range of consumer goods and services. The first Top Podcast Shows ranker in the U.S. was released by Edison Research in November 2019; the company has been tracking podcast consumption in the aggregate since 2006.
About Edison Research
Edison Research conducts survey research and provides strategic information to a broad array of clients worldwide, having conducted research in 66 countries. Edison Research is the leading podcast research company in the world, producing the only survey-based data on podcast listening in the U.S., Edison Podcast Metrics, and has conducted research for many companies in the space. Edison Research's The Infinite Dial® series has been the survey of record for digital audio, social media, podcasting, smart speakers, and other media-related technologies since 1998. The company's Share of Ear® survey is the only single-source measure of all audio in the U.S. Since 2004, Edison Research has been the sole provider of election data, race projections and analysis to the National Election Pool (ABC News, CBS News, CNN, NBC News) for every presidential primary and general election.
