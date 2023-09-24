Russians Hit Zaporizhzhia Region 72 Times, Killing Civilian

"72 strikes – the enemy opened fire on 25 populated settlements of Zaporizhzhia region... A 53-year-old man was killed in the artillery shelling of Mala Tokmachka. Five reports on the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure were filed," Yuriy Malashko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

As noted, six MLRS attacks were launched on Bilenke, Malynivka, Stepove and Lukyanivske; five UAV attacks – on Huliaypole, Levadne, and Novodarivka; six airstrikes – on Orikhiv and Robotyne; 57 artillery strikes – on the territory of front-line towns and villages, including Zaliznychne, Olhivske, Zatyshshia, Luhivske, Bilohirya, Mala Tokmachka, Plavni, Kamyanske, and Mali Shcherbaky.

As reported, Russian invaders shelled 27 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region on September 22, killing a woman.