Four Districts Of Kharkiv Region Comes Under Enemy Fire

"A 67-year-old woman was injured in the village of Kotivka, Chuhuiv district, and was hospitalized in a moderate condition. In the village of Yurchenkove, Chuhuiv district, about 10 private houses were damaged, outbuildings were destroyed, and fires broke as a result of the enemy MLRS shelling," Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram .

In Vovchansk, Chuhuiv district, two private houses were damaged by shelling, and a fire broke out.

As a result of the shelling of Kupyansk outskirts, dry grass was burning in the open area.

Syniehubov added that bomb technicians of the State Emergency Service had examined more than 3.7 ha of the territory of Kharkiv region and defused 120 explosive objects over the past day.

Illustrative photo

