Azerbaijan's Budget Revenues For 2023 Increase

This was stated at an expanded meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dedicated to discussing the draft state budget and consolidated budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024, indicators of the consolidated budget for the next three years, as well as the concept of economic and social development of the country for 2024 and the next three years and forecast indicators.

In general, the state budget for 2023 was revised and budget revenues amounted to 3.1 billion manat, or $1.8 billion (an increase of 10.1 percent), and expenditures - 3.3 billion manat, or 1.9 billion (an increase of 9.8 percent).