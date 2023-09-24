Minister, UN Deputy Secretary-General Discuss Ways To Enhance Cooperation

Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari met Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations H E Amina J. Mohammed, on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, yesterday.

The meeting addressed ways to enhance cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Nations, in addition to discussing key issues being discussed by the UN General Assembly, especially those related to health.

Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya bint Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani attended the meeting.

