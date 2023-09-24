Minister, UN Deputy Secretary-General Discuss Ways To Enhance Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari met Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations H E Amina J. Mohammed, on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, yesterday.
The meeting addressed ways to enhance cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Nations, in addition to discussing key issues being discussed by the UN General Assembly, especially those related to health.
Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya bint Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani attended the meeting.
MENAFN24092023000063011010ID1107128355
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.