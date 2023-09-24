Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Takes Part In Annual Meeting Of G77 Fms

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi on Friday took part in the annual meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Group of 77 (G77), on the margin of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi also took part in the meeting of the Peacebuilding Commission at the ministerial level on the new Peacebuilding Agenda, on the margin of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.