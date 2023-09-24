Al Muraikhi Meets Fms Of Sri Lanka, Mauritania

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met separately on Friday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka H E Ali Sabri (pictured) and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Mauritanians Abroad in Mauritania H E Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug on the sidelines of proceedings of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The two meetings discussed cooperation between Qatar and Mauritania, and Sri Lanka.

