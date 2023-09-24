Al Sharq Named Media Sponsor For 'Made In Qatar 2023' Exhibition

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) and Al Sharq newspaper have recently signed a media sponsorship agreement for the ninth edition of the 'Made in Qatar 2023' exhibition.

Under the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the exhibition will be organised by the Qatar Chamber in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry from November 29 to December 2 at Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

QC General Manager and Chairman of the Exhibition's Technical Committee Saleh bin Hamad Al Sharqi signed the sponsorship agreement with Editor-in-Chief Al Sharq Jaber Al Harami.

Commenting on the agreement, Saleh Al Sharqi appreciated the newspaper for its media sponsorship of the exhibition, praising its leading role in the local and Arab media. He also commended the newspaper's keenness to cover the Chamber's events and address various Qatari private sector issues, and contributing to its advancement and development.

Al Sharqi stressed that organising the expo's ninth edition aligns with the growth of the national industry, indicating that it highlights the significant development in Qatari industries, especially considering the state's investment infrastructure and incentives aimed at attracting both domestic and foreign investment in this sector.

He also said that the expo aims to encourage the Qatari industry, promote local products, and enhance cooperation between Qatari businessmen and local firms, in addition to explore opportunities for establishing alliances and partnerships that contribute to the development of the industry sector.

For his part, Jaber Al Harami affirmed the Newspaper was interest to sponsor the expo due to its significance as the largest and most important exhibition for Qatari industries, indicating that the Newspaper will cover all events of the exhibition which aims to promote the national industry and products across various sectors.

He commended the great role played by the Qatar Chamber in supporting the private sector and promoting Qatar as a leading investment destination in the region, pointing out that the Chamber's interest to organise this expo underscores its important role in promoting the Qatari industry.

Al Harami also said that it's noteworthy that the exhibition aims to promote Qatar industry and products, encourage the utilization of Qatari products, and reduce dependence on import, and support the state's efforts to develop the sector, in addition to encourage investors to invest in industrial projects.

Additionally, it aims to strengthen public-private partnerships, open new foreign markets to Qatari companies, and review investment opportunities in this sector.

It further provides an opportunity to discuss the main challenges and obstacles faced by the industry sector, to promote private sector participation in major industrial projects established by the State, and to engage in effective partnerships between business owners and Qatari companies.