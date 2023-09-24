S&P, Nasdaq record poorest week in six months as US shares drop for fourth continuous day

(MENAFN) US shares closed on Friday with losses for the fourth continuous exchanging day as the S&P 500 as well as the Nasdaq posted their poorest week since March.



The Dow Jones decreased by 106 points, or 0.31 percent, to stand at 33,963. The blue-chip index dropped by 1.9 percent this week.



The S&P 500 fell by nearly 10 points, or 0.23 percent, to finish the day at 4,320 as the index recorded a weekly drop of 2.9 percent.



The Nasdaq, at the same time, trimmed 12 points, or 0.09 percent, to end the session at 13,211. The tech-heavy index decreased by 3.6 percent for the week.



The VIX volatility index, better known as the fear index, lost 1.9 percent to 17.20. The 10-year US Treasury yield decreased by 1.05 percent to 4.435 percent.



The greenback index increased by 0.23 percent to reach 105.61, whereas the euro lost 0.11 percent to USD1.0646 against the dollar.



Precious metals were getting higher, with gold rising 0.3 percent to USD1,925 an ounce and silver 0.6 percent higher to USD23.55.



Oil rates increased about 0.5 percent with international benchmark Brent crude at USD93.58 a barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate at USD90.33.

MENAFN24092023000045015839ID1107128349