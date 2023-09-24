Ukrainian leader meets with Sudanese army leader for discussions

(MENAFN) On Saturday, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Chief of Sudan’s presiding Sovereign Council, gathered with Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



Zelenskyy stated that the discussions with the Sudanese military leader in Ireland's Shannon airport included Russian backing to unlawful armed groups.



“I am grateful for Sudan's consistent support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Ukrainian leader declared in a post on X podium.



“We discussed common security challenges, namely the activities of illegal armed groups financed by Russia,” he continued.



Sudan’s Sovereign Council affirmed the encounter but gave no specifics around its subject.



Since April, thousands of people have died in clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) organization, as reported by local doctors.



Based on UN statistics, the violence has caused the evacuation of more than 5.25 million people, including 4.1 million inside Sudan as well as 1.1 million in surrounding nations.



While there have been allegations that the Russian mercenary outfit Wagner is working in Sudan, Western diplomats and media have asserted that Russia is supporting the RSF. The Wagner militia was utilized by Russia during the invasion of Ukraine last year.

MENAFN24092023000045015839ID1107128344