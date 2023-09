Prime Minister Starts Official Visit To Brazil

During the trip, PM Chính and President Lula da Silva are scheduled to have talks, hold a joint press conference, and witness the signing and handover of cooperation documents between the two countries. The Vietnamese leader will also have meetings with leaders of the National Congress of Brazil, the parliamentary friendship group of the South American country, some local political parties and friendship organisations, and the state of Sao Paulo.

He will also visit the Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil, meet with the Vietnamese community here, open a photo exhibition on late President Hồ Chí Minh and Việt Nam, attend a business forum between the two countries, and receive executives of some leading Brazilian enterprises.

The visit is expected to set up new orientations for promoting the Việt Nam - Brazil comprehensive partnership and identify concrete cooperation projects and areas, thereby developing bilateral relations, especially in economy, trade and investment, in a substantive and effective manner.

Later the same day, PM Chính visited the Embraer aerospace company in Sao Jose dos Campos city of Sao Paulo.

Embraer President and CEO Francisco Gomes Neto gave the Vietnamese leader an introduction of his firm, which is the world's third largest producer of commercial aircraft, after Boeing and Airbus, and strong at manufacturing under-130-seat planes. In Việt Nam, it has handed over five E190 aircraft to Bamboo Airways.

He highly valued the potential of the Vietnamese market, which is suitable for existing aircraft models of Embraer.

Neto expressed his hope for the Vietnamese Government's continued support for Embraer to seek cooperation opportunities and expand its market in the country, adding that the group is ready to implement aircraft maintenance and repair services in and provide aerospace technological solutions for Việt Nam.

Highlighting the fast development and potential of Việt Nam's aviation sector, PM Chính held that the new-generation aircraft models of Embraer could be a solution helping Vietnamese airlines expand their fleets and ensure flight efficiency and safety at present.

He said he believed in a bright future of aviation cooperation between the two countries, asking Embraer to expand collaboration and investment to develop its business ecosystem in Việt Nam.

The Government leader suggested the group discuss cooperation and business chances with Vietnamese airlines, consider providing aircraft maintenance and repair services, participate in the training of aviation manpower in Việt Nam, provide technological solutions for the Southeast Asian country to improve the aviation governance capacity, increase automation, and help with the forecasting and prevention of aviation-related risks.

On September 23 evening, PM Chính had a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese communities in Brazil and nearby South American countries. VNA/VNS