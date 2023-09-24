Mohanlal, Priyadarshan To Reunite In Upcoming Malayalam Film Haram

As per the latest reports, the duo is coming back with a new project next year, and the title of the movie is "Haram." Malayalam singer MG Sreekumar shared this exciting news along with a caricature featuring Priyadarshan and Mohanlal.

This announcement has generated buzz on social media, with fans eagerly anticipating details about MG Sreekumar's role in the film. The questions are whether he is an actor, a music director or a producer. More information regarding his role is expected to be clarified in the days ahead.

Also, there's a buzz in the social media that this project may mark Priyadarshan's 100th directorial venture, adding even more significance to this collaboration.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is currently engaged in the shooting of Jeethu Joseph's "Neer." Additionally, fans can look forward to Mohanlal's upcoming releases, including Malaikottai Vaaliban, Barroz, Vrishabha, and Ram. "Malaikottai Vaaliban" is set to hit theatres on January 25, 2024, while "Barroz" is expected to be a Christmas release this year.