Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Lauds India's Rising Allure On 'World Tourism Day' | WATCH

PM Modi highlighted the impact of the G20 Summit hosted by India, noting that it drew more than one lakh delegates from around the world. These international visitors had the opportunity to immerse themselves in India's rich diversity, explore its various traditions, savor its diverse cuisines, and appreciate its historical and cultural heritage.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi acknowledges Chandrayaan-3's online popularity during his monthly radio address | WATCH

This global gathering served as a platform to showcase India's unique charm and hospitality to a wide audience.

Adding to India's growing recognition on the global stage, PM Modi celebrated the recent inclusion of the Hoysala temples of Karnataka in the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List.

He proudly announced that India now boasts a total of 42 World Heritage Properties, a testament to the nation's rich cultural and historical heritage. This achievement further solidifies India's position as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking to explore its remarkable landscapes and timeless traditions.

Earlier, PM Modi highlighted the remarkable achievement of the Chandrayaan-3 mission during his recent address. He pointed out that the video documenting the mission's landing on the Moon's south pole had garnered over 80 lakh views on YouTube. This accomplishment was particularly significant as it showcased India's continued advancements in space exploration.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which included the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, made a historic touchdown on the lunar surface on August 23. This day has since been declared as 'National Space Day,' symbolizing India's growing presence and success in the realm of space exploration.