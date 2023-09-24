St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Crash / Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE #: 23A4007027

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/23/23, 1857 hours

STREET: 2439 S. Wheelock Rd

TOWN: Lyndon

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Austin Emmons

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northeast Regional Medical Center

VIOLATIONS: DUI, Negligent Operation, Assault on a Protected Professional, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct.



TICKETS ISSUED: Misuse of License Plate (Title 23 VSA 513), Failure to Maintain Lane (Title 23 VSA 1038), Operating with Suspended License (Title 23 VSA 676), Alcohol Under 21 (Title 23 VSA 1216(a)(1), Failure to wear Seatbelt (Title 23 VSA 1259).

VICTIM: Dr. Joshua Spicer

AGE: 36

RESIDENCE: Littleton, NH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on S. Wheelock Rd, in Lyndon. Investigation revealed that Austin Emmons (20) lost control of his vehicle, crossed over the oncoming lane and collided with a telephone pole. The vehicle was occupied by Emmons, and his dog. The dog did not sustain injury. The telephone pole was damaged and resulted in live wires being down across the roadway. Speed and alcohol intoxication are contributing factors of the crash. Emmons was transported to the hospital (NVRH) to be treated for minor injuries. While at the hospital, Emmons assaulted medical staff and caused a disturbance in the emergency room. Emmons was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, and the above mentioned charges once his treatment was completed. Emmons was subsequently issued conditions of release and is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/25/23.

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/25/23 1230 hours

Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802)748-3111