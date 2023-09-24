Ukraine Building New Bridges In US

But Shvaichenko's first stop in the United States was not a meeting with Silicon Valley tycoons but to attend a Sunday service at the historic St John Baptist Church of the Reverend R E Robinson in Gary, Indiana, and a discussion of how Ukraine-US cross-border investment can be used to transform his native city of Kharkiv and the economically abandoned city of Gary.

Boosteroid founder and CEO Ivan Shvaichenko and general counsel Vlad Kosmin attracting the interest of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and attending a church service by Saint John the Baptist Reverend R E Robinson with host Gary Crusader, editor and publisher Dorothy R Leavell and later meeting with Gary, Indiana mayor-designate Eddie Melton, Indiana State Representative Vernon Smith, and Gary NAACP president Steve Mays on Boosteroid's plan to set up data centers and an IT/gaming developer boot camp/academy in Gary based on operations in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on August 13, 2023.

Hosted by the publisher of the Gary and Chicago Crusader newspapers, Dorothy Leavell, Shvaichenko discussed how Boosteroid can establish a gaming and software development bootcamp/academy in Gary as it is doing in war-ravaged Kharkiv and help Gary fulfill its ambition to become the Midwest hub for cloud hosting data centers.

Gary mayor-designate Eddie Melton noted that the city lies on top of one of the largest dark fiber-optic cable networks in the United States and its proximity (39 kilometers) to America's second city, Chicago.

Shvaichenko and his team were in the United States scouting locations for its US headquarters and finalize deals to acquire $20 million in servers from the likes of Houston, Texas-based Hewlett Packard Entreprise and others to boost its current six data centers in the United States.

Boosteroid's work in Gary has won the praise of both US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, with Holcomb asking that Indiana's Economic Development Corporation immediately reach out to Boosteroid on how it can facilitate investment in one of the most economically depressed cities in the United States.