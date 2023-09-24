Turkmenistan Increasing Its Revenue From Gas Supply Via Pipeline To China

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 24. Turkmenistan exported natural gas through the pipeline to China in
the amount of about $6.63 billion from January through August this
year, Trend reports.
During the reporting period, Turkmenistan exported 5 percent
more natural gas to China compared to the analogous period last
year.
In general, Turkmenistan exported $10.25 billion worth of
natural gas to China via pipelines last year, which is 51 percent
more than in 2021.
At the moment, Turkmenistan supplies its gas to China through
three gas pipelines, passing through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan
before reaching China. The total capacity of these pipelines is 55
billion cubic meters of gas per year.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's gas sector occupies an important place
in the country's economy due to its huge reserves of natural gas,
which make it a significant participant in the energy market,
especially in the context of gas exports to China, Iran, and
Russia.
