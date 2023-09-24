Turkmenistan Increasing Its Revenue From Gas Supply Via Pipeline To China

During the reporting period, Turkmenistan exported 5 percent more natural gas to China compared to the analogous period last year.

In general, Turkmenistan exported $10.25 billion worth of natural gas to China via pipelines last year, which is 51 percent more than in 2021.

At the moment, Turkmenistan supplies its gas to China through three gas pipelines, passing through Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan before reaching China. The total capacity of these pipelines is 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan's gas sector occupies an important place in the country's economy due to its huge reserves of natural gas, which make it a significant participant in the energy market, especially in the context of gas exports to China, Iran, and Russia.